‘Best off season yet’ for new-look Blue Jays star Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. appears good within the new powder blue uniform unveiled on Saturday by the baseball group that holds such excessive hopes for the 20-year-old budding celebrity.

Nevertheless it’s not the garments that can make the person, in fact, it’s what’s in them.

And to that finish, the Blue Jays consider considerably trimmer however total fitter model of the group’s third baseman will likely be able to assault his sophomore season within the massive leagues, finally with extra stamina.

“It’s definitely been his best off season yet,” Angus Mugford, the Jays vp of excessive efficiency stated in an interview with the Toronto Solar. “It’s a distinct stage of maturity and dedication that we’ve seen which is a extremely good pure evolution that he’s rising as a participant.

“I believe the massive piece transitioning into spring coaching is that having the ability to compete at a better stage earlier within the season is one thing that’s actually motivating him. We’ve seen that in the best way that he’s coaching and understanding and that’s actually good.”

Good for all concerned, is the early hunch.

Guerrero himself admitted in direction of the tip of his 2019 rookie season that he was beginning to run on fumes. He was decided to handle that within the off season, primarily getting himself in higher form to deal with the size and rigours of a 162-game marketing campaign.

With a month to go till he experiences to Dunedin, it will seem like a case of up to now, so good for the person named Vlad. In his look on the Rogers Centre for the Jays annual Winter Fest actions, Guerrero definitely appeared a contact slimmer and stated he was happy together with his progress to date.

“I’m just following the routine that the team is giving me,” Guerrero stated by means of interpreter Hector LeBron. “I made some changes and a few adjustments and fortunately I really feel rather a lot higher. It’s been working good for me.

“Crucial factor is I’m going to start out the season wholesome and proper now I really feel a whole lot of power. Proper now I really feel like I’m going to have an excellent begin.”

An inescapable buzzword across the Jays is “collaboration” however within the case of Guerrero, it seems to be real. After the season, the group met with the participant and devised a plan to higher put together for his sophomore marketing campaign within the bigs.

Whereas Guerrero spent a while in his native Dominican Republic, he additionally put in some critical work on the group’s Dunedin spring base. Beneath the path of the Jays head power coach, Scott Weberg, Guerrero was diligent in his method and up to now, anyway, the outcomes seem like strong.

“I think looking at him people might not see a significant difference but seeing the way that he’s moving is much better,” Mugford stated. “You possibly can see that he has been constructing on his lifting routines and the way he strikes, his core power. All the issues that basically will add to his sturdiness are a lot better.

“It’s one thing we wish to see continued progress with. It’s definitely not a miracle and never a completed product, however I believe that the dedication to coaching, his engagement and his presence in Florida has been actually good this yr. It’s encouraging.”

Decked out within the “new blue” Jays uniforms that have been unveiled initially of the Fan Fest occasion, Guerrero stated he already feels totally different and hopes to be even higher geared up for the Jays first full-squad exercise on Feb. 17.

“My entire body,” Guerrero stated when requested to element the outcomes of his labour. “I really feel an enormous change in me. I really feel lighter. I’ll proceed with that. There’s nonetheless a month to go. I’m not carried out.

“The purpose right here is between entrance workplace and employees and myself is to be on the market for extra video games, to play 150 video games at third base. I’m feeling excellent proper now.”

What has impressed Mugford and others across the Jays is Guerrero’s method. The tape-measure residence runs he hits in batting apply amplify the expertise of the younger participant however simply as necessary is his baseball IQ.

“Obviously he’s special,” Mugford stated. “There’s a extremely fascinating mixture with him. The ability that he can generate is elite. However I believe what folks underestimate about him is as a learner and the psychological facet. You possibly can see it in how he learns and his love for the sport.

“It will be under-estimating him to give attention to the ability alone as a result of I believe it’s really the package deal of how he thinks by means of issues.”

The routine wasn’t all about shedding pounds or constructing muscle however to develop power and endurance.

“I would say probably on the strength side – durability to play 162 and durable throughout the season is certainly one of our goals. The more that he’s on the field, the better.”

And as Vlad himself believes he has realized, what he accomplishes within the winter ought to assist maintain an extended and wholesome summer time.

*****

BIGGIO: Vlad’s dedicated to getting higher

As Vlad Guerrero’s teammate by means of three ranges baseball, Cavan Biggio has a good suggestion of what makes the massive man tick.

So rely the Jays shortstop as amongst these impressed with what Guerrero has completed this off season.

“Playing with Vlad the past three or four years, you see the talent, you see the personality,” Biggio stated on Saturday. “Now he just wants to get better like everyone else.”

In contrast to some gamers, a lot of Guerrero’s skills got here naturally that he didn’t essentially work on the bodily facet. Apparently, that’s modified.

“I think that’s something that was part of his game where he wasn’t too educated about and it wasn’t a thing,” Biggio stated. “I believe him understanding this off season and actually committing to it, I believe it’s one thing that’s going to take him even additional, take him to the subsequent stage.

“Shifting ahead together with his entire profession, he’s simply going to have the ability to study it, be taught extra about his physique and what’s good for him. He’s 20 years previous He’s nonetheless a child. He’s very mature. He’s simply gonna carry on going.”