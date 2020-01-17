Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has a lot to scroll by way of it’s nearly not possible to know the place to begin.

Certain, they make a giant track and dance about their new sequence, equivalent to edgy tremendous hero drama The Boys, however there’s much more on provide right here than what will get essentially the most publicity.

So right here, in a single straightforward checklist, is the perfect of Amazon Prime, together with each authentic productions and older exhibits you might have missed once they first aired.

If you happen to’re simply beginning out, take a look at our information to Amazon Prime, together with the way it works, how a lot it prices and what kind of factor you’ll find on the streaming service.

Final up to date 17th January 2020

Mr Robotic

The ultimate sequence of a drama that has been a blisteringly modern tackle late-stage capitalism and the digital age. The story of a hacker (Academy Award winner Rami Malek) making an attempt to smash the system is commonly thought-provoking and at all times visually daring. New episodes of the ultimate season are arriving each Monday. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel a few satan and an angel (performed on this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band collectively to cease (or at the least decelerate) the top of the world. It’s full of stars – together with Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the satan – and we quite favored it. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Vikings

This account of Viking life isn’t at all times traditionally correct, however has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its historic motion and drama. The sequence adapts the story of Norse legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) within the lead function. New episodes of the ultimate season are arriving weekly, with surprising twists aplenty… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Final Man on Earth

Will Forte (30 Rock) stars reverse Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers) on this comedy sequence about precisely what it says within the title: The Final Man on Earth. Two strangers with nothing in frequent should work collectively if the human race is to outlive. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Treadstone

Set on this planet of Robert Ludlum’s Bourne Identification, Treadstone is an motion thriller that explores the origins of the eponymous black ops program that turns its recruits into ruthless assassins. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

James Could: Our Man in Japan

The Grand Tour host is breaking off right into a solo journey as he travels spherical Japan seeing the sights, sampling delicacies and assembly the native folks. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

An award-winning, heart-lifting efficiency from Rachel Brosnahan makes this simply one in every of Amazon’s most achieved authentic sequence. It actually has a festive really feel to it too, from the Broadway musical stylings of 50s New York to the fiery humour on the coronary heart of each scene. The third season not too long ago premiered to extra crucial acclaim. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Good Spouse

Litigator Alicia Florrick goes again to work after her husband, a former state lawyer, is jailed for corruption after a media-fuelled intercourse scandal. This acclaimed sequence follows the legal instances she takes on in addition to her strained house life caring for 2 kids. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Bob’s Burgers

Whereas initially critics had a combined response to animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers, over the course of its ten season run the sequence has hit a stride and earned some lofty reward, often touted as probably the greatest comedies on tv proper now. The sequence follows the Belcher household as they run a small burger restaurant and deal with the issues that life throws at them alongside the best way. Watch on Amazon Prime Video