Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has a lot to scroll by way of it’s virtually unattainable to know the place to begin.

Certain, they make an enormous track and dance about their new collection, akin to edgy tremendous hero drama The Boys, however there’s much more on supply right here than what will get probably the most publicity.

What’s Amazon’s streaming service Amazon Channels – is it definitely worth the cash?

Learn extra Amazon Prime Video information

So right here, in a single simple listing, is the perfect of Amazon Prime, together with each authentic productions and older exhibits you might have missed after they first aired.

If you happen to’re simply beginning out, take a look at our information to Amazon Prime, together with the way it works, how a lot it prices and what kind of factor you could find on the streaming service.

Amazon Prime Video information: what to look at and the way a lot it prices

Final up to date 17th January 2020

Mr Robotic

The ultimate collection of a drama that has been a blisteringly revolutionary tackle late-stage capitalism and the digital age. The story of a hacker (Academy Award winner Rami Malek) making an attempt to smash the system is commonly thought-provoking and all the time visually daring. New episodes of the ultimate season are arriving each Monday. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel a couple of satan and an angel (performed on this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band collectively to cease (or at the very least decelerate) the top of the world. It’s filled with stars – together with Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the satan – and we moderately appreciated it. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Will there be one other collection of Good Omens?

Good Omens: how did so many unbelievable actors find yourself in the identical solid?

Extra Good Omens information and options

Vikings

This account of Viking life isn’t all the time traditionally correct, however has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its historic motion and drama. The collection adapts the story of Norse legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) within the lead position. New episodes of the ultimate season are arriving weekly, with stunning twists aplenty… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Final Man on Earth

Will Forte (30 Rock) stars reverse Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers) on this comedy collection about precisely what it says within the title: The Final Man on Earth. Two strangers with nothing in widespread should work collectively if the human race is to outlive. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Treadstone

Set on this planet of Robert Ludlum’s Bourne Identification, Treadstone is an motion thriller that explores the origins of the eponymous black ops program that turns its recruits into ruthless assassins. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

James Might: Our Man in Japan

The Grand Tour host is breaking off right into a solo journey as he travels spherical Japan seeing the sights, sampling delicacies and assembly the native individuals. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

An award-winning, heart-lifting efficiency from Rachel Brosnahan makes this simply one in every of Amazon’s most completed authentic collection. It actually has a festive really feel to it too, from the Broadway musical stylings of 50s New York to the fiery humour on the coronary heart of each scene. The third season not too long ago premiered to extra vital acclaim. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Good Spouse

Litigator Alicia Florrick goes again to work after her husband, a former state lawyer, is jailed for corruption after a media-fuelled intercourse scandal. This acclaimed collection follows the felony circumstances she takes on in addition to her strained residence life caring for 2 kids. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Bob’s Burgers

Whereas initially critics had a blended response to animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers, over the course of its ten season run the collection has hit a stride and earned some lofty reward, incessantly touted as top-of-the-line comedies on tv proper now. The collection follows the Belcher household as they run a small burger restaurant and sort out the issues that life throws at them alongside the way in which. Watch on Amazon Prime Video