Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has a lot to scroll by it’s virtually not possible to know the place to start out.

Certain, they make an enormous tune and dance about their new sequence, similar to edgy tremendous hero drama The Boys, however there’s much more on supply right here than what will get essentially the most publicity.

So right here, in a single straightforward listing, is one of the best of Amazon Prime, together with each authentic productions and older reveals you might have missed after they first aired.

Final up to date 21st January 2020

Mr Robotic

The ultimate sequence of a drama that has been a blisteringly modern tackle late-stage capitalism and the digital age. The story of a hacker (Academy Award winner Rami Malek) making an attempt to smash the system is commonly thought-provoking and at all times visually daring. New episodes of the ultimate season are arriving each Monday. Watch Mr Robotic on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel a couple of satan and an angel (performed on this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band collectively to cease (or at the least decelerate) the top of the world. It’s full of stars – together with Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the satan – and we moderately favored it. Watch Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video

Seinfeld

This traditional American sequence follows comic Jerry Seinfeld and his buddies as they navigate life in New York Metropolis. The present has gained iconic standing through the years and is broadly thought to be top-of-the-line sitcoms ever made. Watch Seinfeld on Amazon Prime Video

Vikings

This account of Viking life isn’t at all times traditionally correct, however has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its historic motion and drama. The sequence adapts the story of Norse legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) within the lead position. New episodes of the ultimate season are arriving weekly, with stunning twists aplenty… Watch Vikings on Amazon Prime Video

The Final Man on Earth

Will Forte (30 Rock) stars reverse Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers) on this comedy sequence about precisely what it says within the title: The Final Man on Earth. Two strangers with nothing in widespread should work collectively if the human race is to outlive. Watch The Final Man on Earth on Amazon Prime Video

Treadstone

Set on this planet of Robert Ludlum’s Bourne Identification, Treadstone is an motion thriller that explores the origins of the eponymous black ops program that turns its recruits into ruthless assassins. Watch Treadstone on Amazon Prime Video

James Could: Our Man in Japan

The Grand Tour host is breaking off right into a solo journey as he travels spherical Japan seeing the sights, sampling delicacies and assembly the native individuals. Watch James Could: Our Man in Japan on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

An award-winning, heart-lifting efficiency from Rachel Brosnahan makes this simply one in all Amazon’s most completed authentic sequence. It actually has a festive really feel to it too, from the Broadway musical stylings of 50s New York to the fiery humour on the coronary heart of each scene. The third season lately premiered to extra vital acclaim. Watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video

The Good Spouse

Litigator Alicia Florrick goes again to work after her husband, a former state lawyer, is jailed for corruption after a media-fuelled intercourse scandal. This acclaimed sequence follows the prison circumstances she takes on in addition to her strained house life caring for 2 youngsters. Watch The Good Spouse on Amazon Prime Video

Bob’s Burgers

Whereas initially critics had a combined response to animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers, over the course of its ten season run the sequence has hit a stride and earned some lofty reward, regularly touted as top-of-the-line comedies on tv proper now. The sequence follows the Belcher household as they run a small burger restaurant and sort out the issues that life throws at them alongside the best way. Watch Bob’s Burgers on Amazon Prime Video