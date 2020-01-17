'Best Way To Silence Terrorist Davinder...': Rahul Gandhi On J&K Cop Case

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi focused PM Modi and the federal government over Davinder Singh (File)

New Delhi:

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi resumed his assault on the federal government this morning over the arrest of senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh. In a social media put up Mr Gandhi alleged that the choice handy over the case to the NIA (Nationwide Investigation Company) was the “best way to silence terrorist DSP Davinder Singh” and that any investigation into the case is now “as good as dead”.

“The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi – YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, including the hashtag “#WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced” and asking: “And why??”

In accordance with information company PTI, the Union Dwelling Ministry is predicted to shortly challenge a proper notification handing over the case to the NIA, which is headed by Yogesh Chander Modi, an IPS officer of the 1984 batch who holds the rank of Director-Common.

Yesterday Mr Gandhi took to Twitter to query the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dwelling Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval.

“DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India,” Mr Gandhi tweeted, sharing a poster with a listing of questions.

Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has additionally demanded a radical probe.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the occasion’s chief within the Lok Sabha, additionally took to Twitter and his remark sparked a confrontation with the ruling BJP.

The spat started after Mr Chowdhury stated controversy over Davinder Singh’s arrest would have been “more vociferous… had Davinder Singh been Davinder Khan” and escalated after Karnataka BJP hit again by calling the opposition occasion “Pakistan’s Best Friend”.

Final week Davinder Singh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police posted at Srinagar Worldwide Airport, was caught travelling in a automobile with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar freeway.

Talking to reporters after his arrest, J&Ok regulation enforcement authorities confirmed Davinder Singh could be handled as a “terrorist” and can face anti-terror fees and people regarding the Arms and Explosives Act.

Quickly after Davinder Singh’s arrest, raids at his house – subsequent to the Military’s 15 Corps headquarters – revealed an AK rifle and two pistols.

Investigations additionally discovered that Davinder Singh had sheltered terrorists at his house and that he was planning a go to to Delhi, the place Republic Day celebrations are being deliberate for January 26.

