“Best Wishes” Politicians Talk Of Peace, Love And Joy On New Year

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi right this moment prolonged his New Yr needs to individuals throughout the nation via Twitter on Wednesday. He tweeted: “May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.”
Have a beautiful 2020!
Could this 12 months be full of pleasure and prosperity. Could everybody be wholesome and should everybody’s aspirations be fulfilled.
आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020
“The new goals and new resolutions in the country’s progress campaign should inspire our strength and effort,” tweeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
देश के प्रगति अभियान में नव लक्ष्य और नव संकल्प हमारे सामर्थ्य और पुरुषार्थ को प्रेरणा दे। #Welcome2020#NewYear2020
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2020
“May the New Year 2020 brings with it new hope, new dawn, and happiness for everyone,” tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Could the #NewYear 2020 brings with it new hope, a brand new daybreak and happiness for everybody. #HappyNewYear
সকলকে জানাই ইংরাজি নতুন বছরের
শুভেচ্ছা|২০২০ এক নতুন ভোর আনুক,
নতুন আশায় পরিপূর্ণ হোক সকলের
জীবন। সকলে সুস্থ থাকুন, ভালো থাকুন pic.twitter.com/5scvhSu3iq
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 1, 2020
Samajwadi Social gathering president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted saying, “With the best wishes of the unity, progress, and brotherhood of the country, hearty congratulations to all the peace-loving state, country and foreigners on the new year! The new year will come as a new era of fraternity in India’s socio-political history.”
देश की एकता, तरक़्क़ी और भाईचारे की शुभकामनाओं के साथ सभी अमन-चैन पसंद प्रदेश-देश-विदेशवासियों को नये साल की हार्दिक बधाई!
नया साल भारत के सामाजिक-राजनीतिक इतिहास में बंधुत्व का नया युग बनकर आयेगा.
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 1, 2020
Congress nationwide spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala wished for Completely happy New Yr to all.
A really Completely happy New Yr to all.
A brand new hope,
A brand new resolve,
A brand new prayer,
AND
A brand new affirmation within the bountiful power of our younger & the innate energy of India
A really Completely happy New Yr to all.
A brand new hope,
A brand new resolve,
A brand new prayer,
AND
A brand new affirmation within the bountiful power of our younger & the innate energy of India.#happynewyear2020
— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 1, 2020
