“Best Wishes” Politicians Talk Of Peace, Love And Joy On New Year

New resolutions within the nation’s progress marketing campaign ought to encourage our energy, mentioned M Venkaiah Naidu.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi right this moment prolonged his New Yr needs to individuals throughout the nation via Twitter on Wednesday. He tweeted: “May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.”

Have a beautiful 2020! Could this 12 months be full of pleasure and prosperity. Could everybody be wholesome and should everybody’s aspirations be fulfilled. आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

“The new goals and new resolutions in the country’s progress campaign should inspire our strength and effort,” tweeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

देश के प्रगति अभियान में नव लक्ष्य और नव संकल्प हमारे सामर्थ्य और पुरुषार्थ को प्रेरणा दे। #Welcome2020#NewYear2020 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2020

“May the New Year 2020 brings with it new hope, new dawn, and happiness for everyone,” tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Could the #NewYear 2020 brings with it new hope, a brand new daybreak and happiness for everybody. #HappyNewYear সকলকে জানাই ইংরাজি নতুন বছরের

শুভেচ্ছা|২০২০ এক নতুন ভোর আনুক,

নতুন আশায় পরিপূর্ণ হোক সকলের

জীবন। সকলে সুস্থ থাকুন, ভালো থাকুন pic.twitter.com/5scvhSu3iq — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 1, 2020

Samajwadi Social gathering president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted saying, “With the best wishes of the unity, progress, and brotherhood of the country, hearty congratulations to all the peace-loving state, country and foreigners on the new year! The new year will come as a new era of fraternity in India’s socio-political history.”

देश की एकता, तरक़्क़ी और भाईचारे की शुभकामनाओं के साथ सभी अमन-चैन पसंद प्रदेश-देश-विदेशवासियों को नये साल की हार्दिक बधाई! नया साल भारत के सामाजिक-राजनीतिक इतिहास में बंधुत्व का नया युग बनकर आयेगा. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 1, 2020

Congress nationwide spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala wished for Completely happy New Yr to all.

A really Completely happy New Yr to all.

A brand new hope,

A brand new resolve,

A brand new prayer,

AND

A brand new affirmation within the bountiful power of our younger & the innate energy of India