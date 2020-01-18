Bestselling author Lee Child hands the future of Jack Reacher over to his younger brother

By Max Aitchison For The Day by day Mail

Printed: 21:01 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 22:03 EST, 17 January 2020

Most males wouldn’t belief their youthful brother to complete a DIY mission.

However one writer has introduced he’s handing over a best-selling collection of thriller novels to his youthful sibling.

Lee Little one has introduced he is not going to write one other Jack Reacher e-book however the books are staying within the household.

In what’s regarded as a literary first, Mr Little one has handed the rights of the multi-million promoting Reacher franchise to his youthful brother Andrew Grant – so long as he modifies his final identify to Little one.

Lee Little one stated: ‘For years I thought about different ways of killing Reacher off.’

‘Initially I believed he would exit in a blaze of bullets, one thing like the top of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Child. It might take a military to deliver him down.’

However the 65-year-old writer determined to maintain Reacher within the household as a substitute.

He stated: ‘Reacher had to have an afterlife after I was done.’ He added: ‘It feels like a natural development. My brother is a good writer.. Now he has a hero.’

Mr Little one, whose actual identify is James Grant, first began writing the Reacher novels in 1997. Since then, there have been 24 Reacher novels and greater than a dozen brief tales, The Occasions reported.

Two of the books had been was extremely profitable blockbusters starring Tom Cruise. Nevertheless, followers had been outraged with the casting of Cruise as Reacher was initially conceived as a 6ft 5in vigilante hero.

In 2018, Lee Little one admitted: ‘Cruise, for all his talent, didn’t have that physicality.’

His youthful brother is a longtime novelist in his personal proper who has written three thriller collection and a standalone novel, Run.

He stated: ‘I knew the character from the very first sentence. Reacher is considerate and analytic but in addition pushed by a robust ethical sense.

‘I’m a Reacher fan so I perceive what [the fans] want…we don’t need them to say ‘this is completely different’.

‘They must see the kind of book they’ve liked for the final 24 years.

‘It will be the same but different. So many people love Reacher and want more Reacher. But Lee knew he couldn’t carry on offering Reacher for ever.’

Though Stephen King has carried out collaborations along with his son Joe Hill, that is regarded as the primary occasion wherein authorship has transferred between brothers.

But when he’s hoping for a simple retirement, he must suppose once more. This 12 months he’s serving as chairman of the Booker prize jury and he may even work as an government producer on a brand new Reacher tv collection produced by Amazon.

Of the forthcoming collection, he stated: ‘We’re in search of the most important man we will discover.’ He insisted that followers wouldn’t be left short-changed by the authorship swap.

He added: ‘Readers don’t must find out about me or whoever writes the books.’ ‘They only really care about Reacher. And I know he’s now in protected palms.’

After finding out regulation at college, Mr Little one labored in tv earlier than turning his hand to novel writing.

Having bought nearly 200million books in 78 international locations, he’s estimated to be price round £40million.

The inventive course of behind the Reacher novels reportedly concerned a pack of Camel cigarettes and as much as 20 cups of espresso a day.

Though the youthful Little one has given up smoking, he claims to drink much more espresso than his brother.