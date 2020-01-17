BetFred tycoons ‘are making a fortune’ from gambling addiction services paid for by taxpayers 

By Well being Reporter For The Each day Mail

Revealed: 20:21 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:42 EST, 16 January 2020

The billionaire homeowners of BetFred are making thousands and thousands from playing dependancy providers paid for by taxpayers.

Brothers Fred and Peter Accomplished additionally personal an organization that gives counselling to employees throughout the general public sector.

Their agency Well being Assured has contracts value a minimum of £2.5million with dozens of NHS Trusts and councils.

Brothers Fred (left) and Peter Accomplished (proper) personal BetFred in addition to an organization that gives counselling to employees throughout the general public sector

They promote assist for issues together with playing and despair.

The Accomplished brothers have taken £5.2million in dividends from the enterprise up to now three years, the Guardian reported.

However Labour MP Angela Eagle mentioned it was an ‘terrible battle of curiosity’ and playing companies ought to be ‘nowhere close to our well being providers’.

Labour MP Angela Eagle (pictured) mentioned it was an ‘terrible battle of curiosity’ and playing companies ought to be ‘nowhere close to our well being providers’

BetFred is likely one of the UK’s greatest playing corporations, making £728million final yr.

Well being Assured is run as a completely separate enterprise however they’re each in the end owned by the Accomplished brothers.

A Well being Assured spokesman mentioned: ‘All public sector contracts we have now been awarded have thorough due diligence carried out earlier than are they issued.’