Beth Phoenix Wants To Wrestle In A WWE Steel Cage Match

Beth Phoenix has been capable of take part in lots of well-known matches. She has by no means accomplished battle in a metal cage which is a remorse she nonetheless carries.

One fan requested The Glamazon a few large remorse she had in professional wrestling. She answered again that one in every of her solely profession regrets is that she by no means had the chance to battle in a metal cage.

The NXT commentator continues to be in nice form. Beth Phoenix might nonetheless return for one more match as NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor reminded her that “there’s still time.”

To reply your query, one in every of my solely profession regrets was that I by no means had the chance to compete in a metal cage. — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 17, 2020