Beth Stelling, Fortune Feimster, D.L. Hughley and more Colorado comedy to see in January

Los Angeles-based comedian Beth Stelling will return to Comedy Works Jan. 9-11. (Offered by Comedy Works)

Whereas the metro space provides a constant movement of inexpensive stand-up showcases to fulfill Denver comedy nerds — go to 5280comedy.com for an outline — it’s additionally a vacation spot for touring names, even within the (sunny) useless of winter.

Listed here are a few of the greatest and largest exhibits coming to the Entrance Vary via the tip of January. All exhibits are 21-and-up until in any other case famous.

Sam Tallent

Given the relative quiet on the touring circuit, January is a perfect time to focus on Colorado-based headliners akin to Sam Adams, Ben Roy and Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald — all of whom simply performed this week. The pattern continues Feb. 9 with Sam Tallent, a fiercely DIY comedian who lately moved again to Denver from Las Vegas. A founding member of The Nice Gents’s Membership (the group behind the hip, common Too A lot Enjoyable showcases) and rising pageant favourite, Tallent is an intimidatingly expert improviser as a lot as a stand-up. We’re additionally excited for his first ebook, “Running the Light,” due later this 12 months.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place in Greenwood Village. $14. comedyworks.com

Beth Stelling

Dayton, Ohio, native and Chicago-trained comedian Beth Stelling upends Midwestern tropes in her razor-sharp and slyly conversational act, which skips from household foibles to intercourse, society and sin. With a pair of albums, an look on Netflix’s “The Standups,” a Comedy Central Half-Hour, and a coveted writing gig (HBO’s “Crashing”), this Excessive Plains Comedy Fest-favorite has much more to point out us on her means up.

eight p.m. Jan. 9; 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Jan. 10-11 at Comedy Works, 1226 15th St. in Denver. $18-$26. comedyworks.com

Fortune Feimster attends Showtime’s Golden Globe nominees celebration on Jan. 04, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (David Livingston/Getty Photographs)

Fortune Feimster

Aspen Chuckle Competition doesn’t arrive till subsequent month (Feb. 19-22 on the Wheeler Opera Home), however high-country comedy followers can get the bounce with this present from a former “Chelsea Lately” and “Mindy Project” common. Latching (onerous) onto her North Carolina upbringing, Feimster defies expectations with a mixture of self-effacing physique humor, delivery-driven cultural commentary and LGBTQ-sourced humor (see “Softball is a Gateway Sport”). With opener Nancy Norton.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 on the Wheeler, 320 E. Hyman Ave. in Aspen. $35. wheeleroperahouse.com

D.L. Hughley

As grasp of conserving his title within the information (nonetheless nominally), 56-year-old stand-up and former sitcom star Hughley pivots from cultural barbs to trenchant political humor with the benefit of somebody who’s been doing this his whole grownup life. He’s in Colorado incessantly, however anybody who hasn’t but seen his stage mastery would do effectively to take a look at one in all his Denver Improv gigs. The radio host can be engaged on a documentary particular with Comedy Central based mostly on his ebook, “How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice from White People,” based on vanyaland.com.

7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Jan. 24-25 on the Denver Improv, 8246 Northfield Blvd. Unit 1400 in Stapleton. $35-$65. denver.improv.com

Jon Dore

Bearded white-dude stand-ups aren’t precisely a development class in the meanwhile, however agreeably crazy Canadian Jon Dore has confirmed his value throughout an array of sitcom guest-appearances, internet hosting gigs and late-night spots. Like Canuck Nate Bargatze, he is aware of the place to search out laughs in pauses and hedged supply as a lot because the odd little bit of self-flagellating apoplexy. Associated: his crowd work is second-to-none.

eight p.m. Jan. 29-30; 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at Comedy Works, 1226 15th St. in Denver. $17-$25. comedyworks.com

