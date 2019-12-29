Bethesda: Fallout 76 Experienced ‘Some Rocky Times’ in 2019 but Is ‘Bigger, More Stable’ Than Ever Before

Bethesda Sport Studios has mentioned that though Fallout 76 skilled “some rocky times” this yr, it’s now “bigger, more stable, and more fun than ever before.”

Wanting again on the sport’s journey by means of 2019, the developer mentioned that it’s pleased with what it has achieved whereas working carefully with the group – from fixing “thousands” of points to creating significant high quality of life enhancements.

“2019 was just the beginning, and our biggest update [Wastelanders] is still yet to come,” wrote Bethesda. “The truth is that this Fall, we all thought we’d be playing Wastelanders together, making new friends and enemies with NPCs. It was a difficult decision to delay to 2020, but it was the right one for the game, and for everyone who plays. We’ll have a better, more polished game next year as a result, one that will take us on new adventures together.”

Again in October, Wastelanders was delayed to Q1 2020. Bethesda mentioned that it turned out to be one of many greatest expansions the developer has ever made and that it wants extra time to make it “the best, most polished update it can be.” A launch date was not introduced.

Regardless of a rocky launch, the studio continued to replace Fallout 76 with new content material and patches all through 2019 and mentioned that it has plans to develop subsequent yr. “We have much more planned even beyond Wastelanders!” Bethesda teased whereas thanking followers for his or her continued assist.

We’ll replace our readers when Wastelanders has a launch date.

For extra on Fallout 76, try our earlier protection.

[Source: Bethesda]