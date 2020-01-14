Bethesda unleashes new Doom Eternal trailer

Bethesda has unleashed a brand new Doom Everlasting trailer upon us and by the seems of it the sport is shaping up relatively properly. The ultra-violent online game was delayed from late final 12 months and can now be arriving on 20th March, which is the exact same day because the ultra-cute Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It ought to do exactly high-quality although. Have a watch of the brand new trailer beneath.

Watch the all-new official trailer now and Raze Hell when DOOM Everlasting launches on 03.20.20. pic.twitter.com/ccQNImrMQz — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 14, 2020