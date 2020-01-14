News

Bethesda unleashes new Doom Eternal trailer

January 14, 2020
2 Min Read

Nintendo Swap

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Depart a Remark on Bethesda unleashes new Doom Everlasting trailer

Bethesda has unleashed a brand new Doom Everlasting trailer upon us and by the seems of it the sport is shaping up relatively properly. The ultra-violent online game was delayed from late final 12 months and can now be arriving on 20th March, which is the exact same day because the ultra-cute Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It ought to do exactly high-quality although. Have a watch of the brand new trailer beneath.

Watch the all-new official trailer now and Raze Hell when DOOM Everlasting launches on 03.20.20. pic.twitter.com/ccQNImrMQz

— Bethesda (@bethesda) January 14, 2020

Depart a Reply

Fill in your particulars beneath or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You might be commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You might be commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment