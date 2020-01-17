Better Call Saul renewed for sixth and final series

It looks like Bob Odenkirk’s transformation from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman is nearly full, with Breaking Unhealthy spin-off Higher Name Saul having been renewed for a sixth and ultimate season.

The ultimate season will reportedly encompass 13 episodes – three greater than the previous 5 runs – and is predicted to enter manufacturing later this 12 months.

On condition that the present leads into the occasions of Breaking Unhealthy, an finish to the collection was by no means going to be too distant, however followers will little question be dissatisfied to wave goodbye to the character for a second time.

The prequel present, whose fifth season is ready to air in February 2020, chronicles the occasions that turned Odenkirk’s character into the slippery, crooked lawyer that we see in Breaking Unhealthy.

Over the course of the collection, a number of Breaking Unhealthy alumni have made appearances – with Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks a part of the primary solid from the start and Giancarlo Esposito becoming a member of in season three.

Raymond Cruz, Laura Fraser and Mark Margolis are among the many different stars to have appeared in each exhibits, whereas they’ll reportedly be joined by Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada in season 5.

It stays to be seen whether or not any additional spin-off exhibits are within the offing – creator Vince Gilligan mentioned “never say never” in regards to the risk when requested final October, however claimed he’d wish to work on one thing exterior the Breaking Unhealthy universe subsequent.

A film sequel, El Camino was launched on Netflix final 12 months with Aaron Paul reprising the function of Jesse Pinkman.

Higher Name Saul season 5 will probably be obtainable on Netflix from 24th February 2020.