Betting Odds For Bayley vs Lacey Evans At WWE Royal Rumble Revealed

As seen on Sky Wager, the betting odds for Bayley vs Lacey Evans at WWE Royal Rumble have been launched.

The Royal Rumble is already shaping as much as be a fairly implausible present from prime to backside, from the Rumble matches themselves throughout to the title bouts. Now, with Bayley vs Lacey Evans being added, we’ve received a seven-match card to sink our tooth into.

Evans has slowly however absolutely been making an attempt to win around the WWE Universe in current months, whereas Bayley continues to take a seat on the prime of the division as champion because the Highway to WrestleMania will get nearer and nearer.

At this second in time Bayley remains to be very a lot the favorite to get the job carried out and retain her title at odds of half of. Evans, however, is a 6/four underdog, though some followers imagine that the opportunity of a Bayley vs Sasha Banks match at WrestleMania 36 might lend a serving to hand to the opportunity of Evans profitable right here.

There’s nobody approach to do Bayley vs Banks and it doesn’t essentially have to contain the title, opening the door for Evans to doubtlessly seize the belt on the Rumble and go on to defend it at Mania.

In all chance the percentages are most likely appropriate and Bayley would be the SmackDown Girls’s Champion when the Royal Rumble goes off the air, however that shred of doubt goes to maintain individuals watching this one to see the way it all transpires in Houston.