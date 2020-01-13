Betting Odds For Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin At WWE Royal Rumble Revealed

As seen on Sky Guess, the betting odds for Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin on the Royal Rumble have been launched.

It definitely appears and feels as if each males are going to have a notable function to play within the Rumble match itself, with Reigns truly being seen as one of many favourites to win the entire thing along with competing on this match.

Alas, they should get this feud blown off first, if solely as a result of it’s been ongoing for therefore lengthy now – and, let’s face it, Corbin must have some sort of a highlight in an occasion with the phrase ‘royal’ in it.

In what is going to hardly come as all an excessive amount of of a shock, Reigns is the clear favorite to win this grudge match with odds of four/11. Alternatively you’ve received Corbin, who’s presently priced as the two/1 underdog.

Whereas WWE has accomplished an okay job of capitalising on Corbin’s sturdy run within the King of the Ring match, it seems like he must be given extra of a platform to thrive below a unique set of circumstances after this Roman match – whether or not he wins or loses.

That’s going to sound fairly weird to the individuals which are adamant they don’t wish to see him carry out on the highest stage anymore, however we nonetheless consider there’s a spot for him – and it’s only a case of WWE determining how one can put the items in place for that to work.