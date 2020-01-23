Betting Odds For Sheamus vs Shorty G At WWE Royal Rumble Revealed

As seen on Sky Wager, the betting odds for Sheamus vs Shorty G on the Royal Rumble have been launched.

The return of Sheamus has been met with blended opinions by many followers in the previous few weeks, whereas with the person previously often known as Chad Gable, it’s protected to say that virtually everybody thinks WWE has made a mistake with the best way they’ve booked him as of late.

Both means these two males will probably be squaring off in Houston, in all probability only a matter of hours earlier than they each enter the Royal Rumble match itself.

When it comes to the percentages themselves, it received’t come as a lot of a shock for followers to be taught that The Celtic Warrior is the overwhelming 1/eight favourite to win the match. Gable, aka Shorty G, is a distant 9/2 underdog to tug off the upset.

There’s nothing fallacious with a David vs Goliath sort of storyline like this one, however for the sake of each males, we simply hope they’re given the time to actually impress the WWE Universe on Sunday – versus being thrown onto the kickoff present with 5 minutes to work.

Neither man actually has an opportunity at profitable the Rumble itself, though Sheamus at all times does appear to do fairly nicely within the idea.

Nonetheless, this match is the place they’re going to get their largest ‘shine’ of the night, and so they’ll need to depart all of it on the market in entrance of a crowd that’s set to exceed greater than 35,000 in Texas.