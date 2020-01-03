Beverley Turner speaks for first time about finding new love with ‘domestic god’ 14 years her junior

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:58 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 10:33 EST, three January 2020

Beverley Turner has spoken for the primary time about discovering new love with a person 14 years her junior following her cut up from Olympic rower James Cracknell.

The 46-year-old mentioned the ‘grass is greener, softer and quieter’ after placing up a relationship with eco-house developer James Pritchett.

The TV presenter cut up with double-Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell, 47, in March final yr – a month earlier than he turned the oldest man to win the Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race.

The couple had been married for 17 years and shared three kids collectively.

Six months later she was pictured together with her new 32-year-old boyfriend, who she mentioned has led her to re-evaluate her angle to older girls having youthful companions.

And in an obvious dig at her ex, she mentioned she is ‘immeasurably happier’ a yr on from their cut up, including her new companion, ‘Laughs at my excessive gratitude for [his] kindness, claiming that that is what a ‘regular relationship’ is supposed to seem like.’

Beverley Turner, pictured in October, has spoken for the primary time about discovering new love with a person 14 years her junior following her cut up from Olympic rower James Cracknell, proper

The 46-year-old mentioned the ‘grass is greener, softer and quieter’ after placing up a relationship with eco-house developer James Pritchett (pictured)

In an article for Good Housekeeping journal, Beverley mentioned, ‘The universe has despatched me an exquisite new companion through a mutual buddy.’

She added: ‘He occurs to be a home god 14 years my junior, who constructed a shock vegetable patch in my backyard after I was on vacation with the youngsters, created an out of doors cinema display screen and replaces gentle bulbs on the day he notices that they are blown,’ she writes.

‘He listens after I merely want a rant. He’s nearly as good at spinning me spherical on the dance ground as he’s at operating me a shower.

‘He laughs at my excessive gratitude for this kindness, claiming that that is what a ‘regular relationship’ is supposed to seem like.

‘However with a busy diary and a harassed mind, these are the small, on a regular basis gestures that I’m grateful for after I end up the lights at evening.’

The TV star mentioned she been stunned that having a relationship with a youthful man has been really easy.

‘The age hole is surprisingly irrelevant and has pressured me to revise long-held assumptions about non-conventional pairings,’ she writes.

Cracknell has since moved on with American financier Jordan Connell (pictured collectively in December), who he met at Cambridge College

‘Evidently, all over the place I look, girls are with youthful males: Helena Bonham Carter. Kate Moss and Sharon Stone to call just a few.

‘Girls who’re younger at coronary heart make excellent companions for males who can sustain with their mischief and are not threatened by knowledge, confidence or a matter-of-fact resilience.’

Beverly mentioned that her ex-husband had turn out to be a distinct individual after he suffered a close to deadly head damage in 2010 when he was hit by a gasoline truck travelling at 70 mph whereas biking throughout America for a TV programme.

She mentioned that her new relationship implies that she will now face the longer term with optimism.

She added: ‘We do not reside collectively and it is too quickly to examine that. Nevertheless it’s an almighty pleasure to spend every day realizing any person helps you unconditionally and means that you can be your self with no concern of bewilderment.

‘It seems that not solely is the grass greener, it is also softer, quieter and I’m having fun with mendacity upon it, feeling the sunshine on my pores and skin and watching the horizon with pleasure – not concern.’

James Cracknell (fourth left) and his crew rejoice profitable the Males’s Boat Race on the River Thames final yr

Cracknell has since moved on with American financier Jordan Connell, who he met at Cambridge College.

Talking about his strained marriage, Cracknell informed the Mail On Sunday final yr: ‘I might have left me a very long time earlier than we cut up. I do not suppose I might have caught it with me so long as she did.

‘Bev had it actually arduous. She had one husband for the primary eight years we had been married and a really, very completely different one for the remaining.

‘The fact is that after I began to suppose ‘OK, I actually need to do one thing right here,’ Bev had already put a lot effort in that she was understandably accomplished.’

He mentioned his relationship with Connell, who’s in her 30s, marked a ‘new chapter in my life’.