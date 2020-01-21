Beware of FASTag scam: You could lose all your money to this trick

PMC fraud | RBI affidavit particulars the way it was ‘cheated’ by scam-hit Financial institution













The FASTag mandate created a panic amongst Indian drivers who needed to get their autos stickers to cross tollbooths earlier than the set deadline. However seeing how the method was complicated to many, fraudsters checked out it as a possibility to dupe unsuspecting customers. Because of this, customers may lose all their cash as frauds pose as official executives that will help you with the registration course of.

Everybody should be vigilant of FASTag activation fraud, which has already claimed its first sufferer in Bengaluru not too long ago. In keeping with studies, a Bengaluru resident misplaced Rs 50,000 to fraudsters pretending to be Axis Financial institution buyer help executives making an attempt to assist the person with FASTag activation.

“The caller sent me a link through SMS, which said ‘Axis Bank-FASTag form.’ As asked, I provided them with details to get my FASTag wallet activated. In the form, I gave various details, including my UPI PIN. I thought that the application itself was a point of recharge. Therefore, I typed the PIN and submitted it,” the sufferer was quoted as saying.

Utilizing the procured info, the frauds initiated a fund switch. The sufferer was knowledgeable prematurely that he would obtain an OTP to keep away from suspicion. Later when the sufferer acquired the OTP, he despatched to a different quantity and the fraudsters efficiently pulled off a rip-off.

FASTag activation has been simplified for customers to keep away from incidents corresponding to this. Customers may both activate FASTag utilizing MyFastag app or go to the closest financial institution. Not at all, FASTag will be activated over the cellphone by speaking to any consultant.

When you get a name providing assist with FASTag activation over the cellphone, don’t interact

If any particular person seeks your UPI particulars, banking info over the cellphone, don’t entertain the request

By no means share OTP you obtain in your cellphone with anybody. No official, even financial institution representatives, can ask you to your OTP

FASTag is linked to your financial institution accounts and funds are immediately deducted from the linked account. Customers may create NHAI pay as you go pockets, recharge it and hyperlink it to FASTag for funds. Alternatively, customers can recharge FASTag utilizing UPI by way of MyFastag app.

When you shouldn’t have an activated FASTag, you’ll have to pay double the charges at toll plazas throughout nationwide highways.

As talked about earlier, FASTag activation can solely be performed by visiting the financial institution or by way of MyFastag app. Customers can even purchase FASTag at choose petrol pumps or point-of-sales arrange by banks or NHAI close to toll cubicles. Customers can order for a FASTag on-line by way of Amazon, PayTM and Airtel Thanks app.

If you buy the FASTag on-line, the activation should be performed by way of MyFastag app. You have to your car particulars, FASTag quantity after which select a fee technique. If a pockets is linked to the FASTag account, customers should keep minimal toll payment stability always whereas passing by the digital toll gate.

You will need to perceive that FASTag activations CANNOT BE DONE OVER THE PHONE.