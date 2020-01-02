Beyhadh 2 January 2nd Episode Highlights: Maya Performed her last move, Rudra disrupts MJ Roy’s celebration!

Beyhadh 2 is a sensational hit amongst its followers. The present is getting every day twists and turns, as a result of which there’s fixed curiosity among the many followers. The story of Beyhadh 2 is at a really fascinating flip. In the present day’s episode reveals that MJ Roy can be very glad to beat Maya, however his happiness will change to sorrow when his son Rudra instantly arrives in the home and can name his title in entrance of everybody.

MJ Roy is seen asking him for this motion of Rudra, what occurred to son Rudra. On the similar time, Rudra, MJ Roy, appears to be pointing in direction of one thing, upon seeing which MJ Roy’s senses fly away.

On the similar time, it was additionally proven within the promo of the present that Rudra talks to Maya about his father. Maya tells Rudra that in any case there may be blood and blood and you’ve got proven your true id. In response to this, Rudra tells Maya that what are you aware about me and my father.

Beyhadh 2 January 2nd Episode Spoilers: What Is Maya’s Subsequent Plan of Motion?

https://youtu.be/x_qiQi0EjHo

Now at present’s episode goes to be fairly fascinating as a result of possibly Maya has informed Rudra all the reality about her father. If this occurs, then the lengthy watch for the viewers to know Maya’s previous can be over. However Maya doesn’t open her playing cards so simply, then it might be that she has uncovered one other secret to Rudra. No matter it’s, however seeing the anger of Rudra, plainly as soon as once more the connection between the daddy and the son can be damaged.

Speaking in regards to the final episode, within the final episode it was proven that MJ Roy had kidnapped Rajiv’s shut Rajeev by throwing water on Maya’s intentions, whereas each MJ Roy’s sons Rudra and Rishi knew the reality about Maya. It has gone. As a result of which the lifetime of the sage is at risk. Whereas chasing Maya, the sage goes after him however he doesn’t know that he’s getting trapped in Maya’s internet.