Beyoncé gets Bond fans shaken and stirred with excitement after posing with a martini

She famously teased the title of her 2016 album Lemonade with a cryptic Instagram pic.

And the Bey-hive have been sure Beyoncé is at it once more, after the 38-year-old singer posted an image of herself sipping a martini on Wednesday.

‘Subsequent Beyoncé album: MARTINI,’ tweeted one excited fan of the behind-the-scenes Golden Globes picture.

The educated guess stemmed from a September 2015 incident through which Beyoncé posted a photograph of herself with a lemon – seven months earlier than her album Lemonade dropped.

One other guess was a little bit extra particular, with the fan speculating: ‘Beyoncé posted this primary image earlier than dropping LEMONADE so with this second image is the brand new Album gonna be named OLIVE?’

Nonetheless some followers guessed the martini may need been a reference to the James Bond movie franchise.

‘I believe she’s gonna be in James Bond challenge. Martini is his signature drink,’ tweeted @Malc_white1 on Wednesday.

One other member of the Child Boy hitmaker’s rabid fan base narrowed their guess right down to a particular position within the forthcoming 2020 film, titled No Time To Die.

‘She’s not gonna get away with it this time… BEYONCÉ JAMES BOND THEME CONFIRMED,’ wrote @GarrySlay.

The mother-of-three made her performing debut in James Bond spoof Austin Powers in Goldmember again in 2002.

The picture in query was certainly one of many the Loopy In Love singer shared from Sunday night time’s Golden Globes.

She dazzled throughout an impromptu picture shoot, through which she rocked her black and gold robe.

The spouse of rapper Jay-Z was feeling herself as she posed on a rooftop towards the Los Angeles sundown.

One other snap exhibits her serving physique inside an elevator with mirrored partitions for good lighting.

She placed on a busty show in large shimmering puffy gold shoulders, which tucked into the skirt.

No Time To Die: The newest Daniel Craig installment is ready for an April 2020 launch