Beyoncé & JAY-Z Send Reese Witherspoon Champagne After Funny Golden Globes Moment!

Reese Witherspoon simply discovered herself a few new ingesting buddies!

The Morning Present star took to her Instagram Tales on Thursday to indicate off a shock reward she was despatched by Beyoncé and JAY-Z: a case of their Ace of Spades champagne!

Why did the celebrity couple ship the actress a case of bubbly, you ask? Effectively, all of it goes again to the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Throughout the award present, Reese and co-star Jennifer Aniston ran out of water at their desk, so naturally the Legally Blonde star went over to Bey and Jay’s desk and requested for some refreshments — and got here again with just a few glasses of their champagne that they delivered to the ceremony!

It was all documented on Jen’s Insta Tales (beneath):

Yummy!

Flash ahead to Thursday: the Large Little Lies producer got here again dwelling from New York to discover a shock bundle from the couple. She advised her followers within the video:

“I just got home from New York, and the most beautiful flowers are here, and a case of Ace of Spades champagne.”

The particular supply got here full with a notice from Jay and B, which hilariously learn:

“More water.”

Ha!

Reese went on to open the bottle of champagne along with her mother Betty, who was a bit hesitant to drink at 11:30 within the morning. However, as Reese put it, “who cares!?” She captioned the put up:

“It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right??”

It positive is, gurl!

After a dramatic pop of the bottle, Reese and Betty had a sip of the bubbly, which tasted AH-Mazing, unsurprisingly.

Reese gushed:

“It’s really good. It’s a good way to start the New Year.”

Reese might not have walked away with a Golden Globe this week, however we expect free champagne from Beyoncé and JAY-Z is a good comfort prize!

Ch-ch-check out the enjoyable video (beneath):

Y‘all Jay and Bey despatched Reese Witherspoon some champagne! Lmao pic.twitter.com/WXHl6IY3uO — ø (@fckafalsearrest) January 9, 2020

For many who don’t know, Jay bought Ace of Spades (the model’s precise title is Armand de Brignac Champagne) in 2014, and it has since change into a staple at golf equipment, bars, and eating places everywhere in the nation.

The model can be effectively regarded amongst wine critics; in 2016, Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs Assemblage One (A1) was awarded the #1 Blanc De Noirs within the World for 2016 by FINE Champagne Journal. The next yr, Armand de Brignac Brut Rosé was awarded Greatest Rosé Champagne within the World for 2017 by TastingBook.com. However in fact, this liquid status doesn’t come low-cost: every bottle prices about $300!

Drink up, Reese!

