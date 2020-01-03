Beyoncé Shares Intimate ‘Bey-Cap’ Video Of 2019 — Watch!

As we head into a brand new 12 months, it’s time to look again and mirror on the previous 12 months. No, not YOUR previous 12 months — Beyoncé’s!

That’s proper, y’all: it’s time for a Bey-Cap of 2019!

The music celebrity took to Instagram on Wednesday to bless her 137 million followers with a minute and a half lengthy re-cap video highlighting her finest and brightest moments of the 12 months.

Naturally, there have been loads of dazzling moments from star-studded occasions, just like the Oscars after social gathering and Diddy’s 50th party. However there have been additionally a lot of intimate household moments, like Blue Ivy’s seventh birthday and Rumi and Sir’s 2nd birthday!

The video was actually a blink-and-you’ll miss it expertise, so we’ll break it down for you…

Allow us to begin from the start: the video kicked off with snaps from final 12 months’s New Years social gathering, with Queen Bey gorgeous in a sheer mild blue gown with an intricate headpiece. In one other snap from this night time, Blue was seen sharing a dance with Jay:

Awww!

The Bey-Cap additionally included a number of pictures from the star’s acclaimed Netflix documentary, Homecoming, which chronicled her 2018 Coachella efficiency in April. Unsurprisingly, some clips included the Future’s Little one reunion featured within the efficiency:

In a while within the video, followers obtained a take a look at Jay and Bey with the household on trip. One of many clips confirmed the couple and Blue waving sparklers through the Fourth of July, whereas one other confirmed Bey and the children in matching bathing fits on a sunny getaway:

Summer time for the Knowles-Carters additionally included the premiere of Disney’s live-action Lion King remake, which Bey lent her voice to for each the movie (as Nala) and the soundtrack. The Bey-Cap confirmed pics from the 2 premieres in El Lay and London — throughout which the couple met head to head with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As for Bey-siness issues, the Bey-Cap shared pictures and clips from her photoshoot for the re-launch of her Ivy Park athletic-wear line with Adidas.

There have been additionally, in fact, loads of modern moments from the varied occasions and award reveals Bey and Jay attended over the course of the 12 months, together with the personal “yellow party” she threw in April; the GLAAD awards, the place they had been honored with an award; and the AFI awards, the place the songstress honored filmmaker Melina Matsoukas with the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal.

Total, it was a really thrilling 12 months for ‘Yoncé. Ch-ch-check out the complete video (under) to see extra highlights!