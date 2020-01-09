Beyoncé shares trailer for upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection

Beyoncé has given followers a style of the forthcoming collaboration between her Ivy Park gymwear model and sports activities giants Adidas, within the type of a one-minute trailer.

The clip, which you’ll see under, includes a vary of fashions together with the singer herself in addition to Okay-Pop star CL, and spoken-word slogans like “I find love in everything I do,” and “These barriers are not going to stop me.”

The singer has additionally been posting photos of her modelling among the objects from the vary on her official Instagram. It hits cabinets on January 18.

Adidas’ official web site for the gathering describes the Ivy Park collaboration as a “partnership [that] unites two iconic brands, celebrating their heritage while creating uniforms of power.”

Beyoncé launched Ivy Park in 2016, initially in collaboration with Topshop. Two years later she acquired whole possession of the model from co-founder Sir Philip Inexperienced following allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse towards him.

The singer and Inexperienced had each owned 50 per cent stakes within the label, which is known as after Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s daughter Blue Ivy.

Her partnership with Adidas was introduced in April final 12 months, together with a particular run of “signature sneakers”.