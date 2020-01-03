BGT judge Amanda Holden signs £3 million three-year deal to stay

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline

Amanda Holden has reportedly signed a three-year deal for £3million to proceed her position as a choose on ITV’s Britain’s Acquired Expertise.

This comes shortly after it was revealed channel favourites Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have obtained a £40million payday with the intention to stick with the broadcaster.

ITV is allegedly eager to maintain maintain of its large names following fears they are going to be poached for exhibits by Amazon Prime Video, in line with The Solar.

Signing on the dotted line implies that Amanda will return to her position on the Britain’s Acquired Expertise judging panel later this yr for the programme’s 14th collection.

Amanda is about to affix her co-joins Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams when filming for the expertise present kicks off within the subsequent few weeks.

Simply final yr, the radio presenter signed a £3million two-year take care of Coronary heart Breakfast, cementing her title as the best paid feminine host.

MailOnline have contacted Amanda’s representatives for remark.

Elsewhere, Ant and Dec are set to signal a £40 million, three-year contract with ITV, which may improve to £50 million in the event that they selected to increase it.

The Solar reported that the channel had been eager to maintain their ‘most prized belongings’ by providing them the deal, after Amazon Prime Video had been allegedly concerned with taking up the duo for a brand new present.

A supply talking to the publication claimed: ‘With their present golden handcuffs deal up for renewal, different broadcasters have been sniffing round — most notably Amazon who nonetheless have loads of money to splash.

‘There was discuss of them getting their very own collection on the streaming big. ITV are determined to stop this and have are available with a brand new, large, large cash, three-year deal.’

The supply added: ‘Their present contract is £30million and is now going as much as a minimum of £40million — with scope to increase it in size and take the pay as much as as excessive as £50million.’

Ant and Dec entrance ITV’s hit exhibits I am A Movie star… Get Me Outta Right here!, Britain’s Acquired Expertise, and Saturday Night time Takeaway, whereas additionally they appeared on Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey.

The publication additionally reported that whereas Britain’s Acquired Expertise is about to return to ITV in mid-January, judges David Walliams and Amanda Holden have but to signal their contracts for the brand new season.

They claimed that Alesha Dixon can be returning, whereas head choose Simon Cowell has a separate contract with ITV that ensures his involvement on the expertise present.

MailOnline have additionally contacted David, Amanda, Alesha and Simon’s representatives for remark.