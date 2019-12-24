Bhaker Wins Gold Medals In Senior, Junior Air Pistol Events In Nationals

Manu Bhaker fired her option to twin gold medals within the ladies’s 10m air pistol senior and junior occasions of the Nationwide Capturing Championship in Bhopal on Tuesday. The 17-year-old shot 241 within the ultimate of the senior occasion to say the gold medal and 243 within the junior class to complete on prime of the rostrum. The Youth Olympics gold medallist shot 588 within the mixed .

Devanshi Dhama bagged the silver within the senior 10m air pistol occasion whereas Yashaswini Singh Deshwal gained the bronze medal.

Manu and Yashaswini have already secured quotas for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.