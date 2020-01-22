Bhama wedding: Actress announces her engagement, to marry businessman later this month

Price range 2020: Key issues to know













Actress Bhama has discovered her soul mate and bought engaged to him with out garnering the eye of the media. She herself revealed the information of getting engaged to businessman Arun on her Instagram web page.

She shared a couple of footage and wrote, “Verified Sharing our engagement photos to you all my dears (2019) All Prayers&Blessings needed Much Love Thank u so much @t.and.msignature @tiyaneilkarikkassery @sainu_whiteline . [sic]”

It appears to be like like she bought engaged final 12 months, however bringing it to the folks’s discover solely now. Bhama has sported a fantastically crafted pink lehenga, designed by Tiya Neil Karikkassery.

“@bhamaa appears to be like breathtakingly beautiful on her engagement day!! Congratulations bhama & arun !! She selected this fantastically crafted pink Lehenga by @t.and.msignature in thread and mirror labored Lehenga is highlighted with #pink #inexperienced tubes skirt highlighted in geometrical shapes#candypink # Lehenga high is hand made with intricate florals with #sequins# cutbeads in shades of pinks #inexperienced Dupatta handcrafted with scalloped finish with oneside floral embroidery!! [sic] the designer of the costume wrote on her Instagram web page.

An Organized Marriage ceremony

It’s reported that Arun is a businessman, who is alleged to be Bhama’s classmate and a pal of her brother-in-law. The couple’s marriage ceremony can be held later this month in Kochi. It’s an organized marriage. The couple’s household has additionally deliberate for a lavish marriage ceremony which can be attended by movie stars. Nevertheless, the dates of the marriage and reception are but to be revealed.

Bhama, whose authentic identify is Rekitha Rajendra Kurup, began her journey in movie business with Malayalam film Nivedyam. Since then, the 31-year previous has acted in over 40 motion pictures. She has shared display screen house with actors like Jayasurya, Fahad Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Vineeth, Dileep and Prithviraj Sukumaran amongst many others.