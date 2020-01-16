BHEL Recruitment for 550 posts, 10th and ITI applications

BHEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Bhopal has taken up vacancies on the posts of Commerce Apprentice. Below this, appointments can be made on complete 550 posts. All these positions can be stuffed on contract. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. The final date to use 31 is January 2020. After making use of on-line to candidates, printout of the identical by means of put up 10 February 2020 to be despatched to the mounted deal with. Extra data associated to the vacancies is as follows:

Commerce Apprentice, Complete Posts: 550 (Unreserved – 275))

(Classification of vacancies by topic)

Electrician, Submit: 140

Fitter, Submit: 140

Machinist Composite, Submit: 57

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 45

Turner, Place: 35

Pc (Copa / Cube), Submit: 70

Draftsman (Mechanic), Submit: 10

Digital Mechanic, Submit: 06

Mechanic Motor Car, Submit: 06

Machinist Grinder, Submit: 10

Mason, Submit: 08

Painter (Basic), Submit: 05

Carpenter, Submit: 08

Plumber, Submit: 10

Eligibility: Handed 10th or equal examination from acknowledged faculty board.

Together with this, ITI diploma ought to be obtained in commerce / topic associated to the institute acknowledged by NCVT.

– In ITI 60 p.c or extra for basic / OBC class candidates and 462022 for MC / ST candidates have to be a proportion or extra marks.

– These candidates who’ve a number of work expertise can’t apply for these posts.



Age Restrict (All posts above):

– Minimal 14 and Most 25 The yr. Will probably be calculated on the idea of 31 March 2020.

– Most age OBC class candidates will get a leisure of three years.

– SC / ST class candidates can be given a leisure of 5 years within the age restrict.

– Provision for leisure of ten years in most age has been made for the candidates of Divyang class.

Stipend: 7000 Rs. Per 30 days.

Choice Course of : The collection of certified candidates can be carried out by getting ready benefit checklist primarily based on the marks obtained within the tenth and ITI.

Utility charge: Candidates is not going to need to pay any charge to use for these posts.

Utility Course of

– Earlier than making use of on-line, candidates need to register themselves on the web site (https://ncvtmis.gov.in).

After this, you’ll get an enrollment quantity. Make a remark of it.

– Login to the web site (https://bpl.bhel.com). Click on on the Jobs & Careers part on the prime of the homepage.

– On doing this a brand new webpage will open. Click on on the hyperlink titled Engagement of ITI Apprentice given within the present opening part right here.

– On the brand new webpage that opens, click on the Commercial button within the Essential Hyperlinks part. After doing this, an in depth commercial associated to the vacancies will open.

– Learn it fastidiously and test your eligibility in keeping with the posts. Then come again to the earlier webpage.

Now login with the assistance of enrollment quantity and date of beginning right here. This can open the web utility type. Fill it fully in keeping with the rules given within the commercial.

Lastly, take a printout of the web submitted utility type on A4 measurement paper.

Now self-attested photocopy of the certificates sought with this printout and ship it by means of put up to the deal with mounted by the due date.

Ship right here printout of utility:

Submit Field Quantity 35, Submit Workplace Piplani, BHEL Bhopal, Pin Code – 462022 (Madhya Pradesh )

Essential dates:

Final date for on-line utility: 31 January 2020

Final date for acceptance of printout of utility: 10 February 2020

Required Paperwork

– Acknowledgment slip

– Slip of registration quantity obtained after registration on NCVTMIS portal

Delivery certificates or tenth grade certificates / mark sheet

– Paperwork associated to instructional qualification

– Aadhaar Card Copy

– Caste certificates (if relevant)

– Incapacity certificates (if relevant)

Extra data right here

Web site: https://bpl.bhel.com