Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Moves Delhi Court Seeking Bail

Chandrashekhar Azad claimed he has been falsely implicated because the allegations levelled in opposition to him (File)

New Delhi:

Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad sought bail in an area courtroom in Delhi on Monday in reference to violence throughout anti-Citizenship Modification Act protest in Delhi’s Daryaganj space, claiming that police invoked “boilerplate” fees in opposition to him and arrested him “mechanically” with out following the due technique of regulation.

The courtroom has put up the matter for additional listening to on Tuesday.

Mr Azad, at present in judicial custody, claimed he has been falsely implicated because the allegations levelled in opposition to him within the FIR weren’t solely “ill founded”, additionally “improbable”.

The bail plea, filed by means of advocate Mehmood Pracha, alleged that no particular incriminating position has been attributed to Azad within the FIR, whose contents had been “vague” and primarily based on “conjectures and surmises”.

It mentioned he was always demonstrably making efforts to keep up peace.

Mr Azad’s outfit had referred to as for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act on December 20, with out police permission.

Different 15 folks arrested within the case had been granted bail by the courtroom on January 9.

Mr Azad’s plea additional mentioned that he was keen to totally cooperate with the investigation within the case and wouldn’t tamper with any proof or affect any witnesses.

“The police have invoked boilerplate charges against the accused (Azad) without the same being founded on any allegation or fact…and have arrested him mechanically without following the due process of law which renders the initial and his continued detention completely illegal,” it mentioned.

“Accused has been falsely implicated in the present case as the allegations levelled against him in the FIR are not only ill founded but also improbable and cannot bring home the charges mentioned in it… Further, the contents of the FIR are vague and based on conjectures and surmises,” alleged the plea, additionally filed by means of advocates OP Bharti and Jatin Bhatt.

The bail plea claimed that charging him with being part of an illegal meeting was “erroneous”, as at no level of time in the course of the alleged incident did the police authorities declare the peaceable protestors to be an illegal meeting.

“No motive has been attributed to the accused in the present FIR, and all charges have been added mechanically… Charging the accused with being a part of an unlawful assembly is erroneous, as at no point of time during the alleged incident did the police authorities declare, announce, or proclaim the peaceful protestors to be an unlawful assembly, and nor were any warnings issued or announced in this regard. It may also be considered that all the material witnesses of the incident are police officials, and therefore it is further unlikely that any witness tampering will be attempted by any individual, especially the accused in the present application,” the bail plea mentioned.

The courtroom had earlier pulled up Tihar jail authorities for performing in a “callous manner” by flouting legal guidelines that safeguard a prisoner’s proper and requested them to make sure that Azad was handled for polycythemia, a dysfunction of blood thickness, and brought to AIIMS, Delhi.

It had mentioned that regardless of figuring out Mr Azad’s situation, he was given abnormal medical care and never the remedy wanted to deal with his ailment.