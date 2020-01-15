Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad Gets Bail After Arrest Over CAA Protest

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested for protest in opposition to Citizenship Act at Jama Masjid

New Delhi:

Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad aka “Raavan”, arrested for his protest final month in opposition to the citizenship regulation at Jama Masjid, was granted bail by a Delhi courtroom at this time however with situations. Chandrashekhar Azad has been requested to keep away from Delhi for 4 weeks.

He additionally has to look earlier than the police in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh each Saturday throughout this era.

Yesterday, a Delhi courtroom got here down closely on the police for failing to provide proof of its costs in opposition to Azad.

“It is one’s constitutional right to protest,” the courtroom mentioned, including that folks have been out on streets as a result of “inside parliament, things which should have been said were not said”.

The choose mentioned: “You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India.”

The Bhim Military chief was arrested on December 21 over a dramatic protest a day earlier than on the iconic Jama Masjid within the previous quarters of Delhi, the place he surfaced all of the sudden regardless of heavy police presence and slipped away after being taken into custody. He was arrested a day later and charged with arson and rioting.