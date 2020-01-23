Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee confirms wedding plans in December 2020

House / TV / Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee confirms marriage ceremony plans in December 2020

Bhojpuri actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Rani Chatterjee is planning to get married to her longtime boyfriend, who’s a tv actor. They’re planning to have a December marriage ceremony.

Rani confirmed to SpotboyE, “Yes, I have found the love of my life and we are dating each other from quite some time now. Also, we have decided to take the plunge in December this year. However, we still have to zero down on a date.”

For now, Rani desires to maintain the id of her boyfriend a secret. “Well, I don’t want to reveal his identity so soon or else hamara pyaar duniya ko pata chal jaayega (the world will know about our relationship), but I promise to my fans that I shall be introducing him, months before our marriage. For now, I can just say that he is a TV actor. Till the time, let’s keep it a secret,” she mentioned.

Although Rani didn’t disclose any particulars in regards to the man in her life, she revealed that her marriage ceremony is more likely to be a close-knit nikaah ceremony. “Our families are working on all that but mostly it would be a nikaah ceremony in my tradition in presence of family and friends. And this thought is already giving me goosebumps. I am excited,” she mentioned.

Rani, who made her huge display debut with Sasura Bada Paisawala in 2003, is among the greatest stars of the Bhojpuri movie business. She has acted in movies like Devra Bada Satawela, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Nagin, Rani Chali Sasural and Dulaara, amongst others.

In the meantime, Rani is ready to make her small display debut with the favored actuality present Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty, through which she might be seen as a contestant. The upcoming season, shot in Bulgaria, will premier on February 22.

