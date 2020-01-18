Bhopal Hostel Watchman Arrested For Killing 7-Year-Old With Iron Rod

The autopsy report indicated strangulation as the reason for dying, the official stated.

Bhopal:

A watchman of the tribal hostel in Bhopal’s Patel Nagar was arrested for allegedly killing a seven-year-old pupil who was discovered lifeless within the government-run facility, an official stated on Saturday.

The police arrested Jagdish Kalawat (38) on Friday night time for killing Suraj, a Class 1 pupil who lived on the hostel along with his nine-year-old brother, Piplani police station in-charge Rakesh Shrivastava stated.

The incident passed off on Wednesday night time when the sufferer, who had gone to the restroom, began urinating exterior the bathroom because it was darkish, he stated.

The accused threw a iron rod on the boy, which hit him on the pinnacle, and out of worry of being recognized, Kalawat strangled the boy, the official stated.

Suraj, who had been enrolled on the hostel in July final 12 months, was discovered unconscious within the toilet and was declared lifeless on arrival at a close-by hospital, he stated.

The autopsy report indicated strangulation as the reason for dying, the official added.

Following the incident, district collector Tarun Pithode had ordered a magisterial inquiry and suspended hostel superintendent Rechal Ram and supervisor Shakeel Qureshi.

State tribal welfare minister Omkar Singh Markam additionally visited the hostel on Friday and introduced an ex-gratia reduction of Rs 2 lakh to the sufferer’s household.