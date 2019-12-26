BHU Professors Campaign Against Citizenship Act After Students Arrested

12 college students of the Banaras Hindu College had been arrested after they participated in a protest.

Varanasi:

Fifty-one professors of the celebrated Banaras Hindu College in Uttar Pradesh and its affiliated faculties have launched a signature marketing campaign in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act and the residents’ listing NRC.

The transfer comes after the arrest of a minimum of a dozen college students of the college for taking part in a protest in opposition to the regulation, referred to as by Left organisations final Thursday. Scholar organisations at BHU say of the 12 arrested college students, three are PhD college students and eight are doing their MA diploma and one is a BA scholar. No less than three of those arrested stay in hostels contained in the campus and have talked about this underneath the handle part of the First Info Report.

In a signed doc accessed by HEARALPUBLICIST, the professors say, “We request the government to rethink the long-term implications of the Citizenship Amendment Act and hope national interest would prevail over partisan politics. We also urge the protesters not to indulge in any kind of violence and express their disagreement through democratic and peaceful means.”

College students of BHU stood with arrested college students in CAA case. They expressed their solidarity with 69 arrested folks and demanded rapid launch throughout 101st BHU convocation. pic.twitter.com/D8ls88CbAQ — JAC_BHU (@JacBHU) December 25, 2019

The police in Varanasi have charged the scholars underneath critical sections of the regulation like rioting. They are saying nobody was arrested from contained in the college campus they usually can’t say independently if these arrested are BHU college students since they made no arrests from contained in the campus.

An eight-year-old boy died in a stampede allegedly triggered by police baton-charging in a special a part of Varanasi on the identical day because the BHU arrests.

Representatives of the scholars insist they had been protesting peacefully with out even a touch of violence. Other than the scholars, members of civil society teams and activists have additionally been underneath arrest since Thursday. A complete of 69 folks have been arrested by Varanasi Police since Thursday and in lots of areas, they’ve pasted posters with faces of alleged rioters.