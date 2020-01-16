Bhuvneshwar Kumar Undergoes Sports Hernia Surgery In London

Harm-plagued Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone a sports activities hernia surgical procedure in London and can start his rehabilitation on the Nationwide Cricket Academy (NCA) after returning to the nation, the BCCI mentioned on Thursday. The Board didn’t specify any timeline for his restoration however it’s learnt that he’ll return to motion throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to begin on March 29. Bhuvneshwar performs for Sunrisers Hyderabad within the T20 occasion.

“Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar travelled to London on 9th January and underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on 11th January. He was assisted by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar,” learn a press release from Board Secretary Jay Shah.

“Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru,” it added.

He was not named within the T20 squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand because of the damage.

The 29-year-old, who has performed 21 Checks, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is for India, missed the house ODI collection in opposition to the West Indies days after returning to motion in opposition to the identical opposition within the T20 format.

Final 12 months, Bhuvneshwar claimed 33 ODI wickets from 33 matches, whereas his 17 T20I appearances fetched him 18 scalps.

Additionally, as reported by PTI on Wednesday, the BCCI mentioned younger batsman Prithvi Shaw has left for New Zealand to hitch the India A staff after finishing his rehabilitation for a shoulder damage.

“Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has completed his rehab at the NCA and has recovered from his left shoulder injury. He has been made available for selection for all formats of the game. Prithvi has left for New Zealand and will soon join India A,” the Board assertion learn.

The India A staff is scheduled to play three one-dayers and two unofficial Checks throughout the tour, beginning January 22.

The senior India staff’s tour of New Zealand includes 5 T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Take a look at matches. This collection begins on January 24.