Bianca Andreescu Pulls Out of Australian Open Warm-Up Tournament

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Tuesday pulled out of her Australian Open warm-up event, the Auckland WTA Basic, as she continues to be tormented by a knee harm. The Canadian 19-year-old sensation, who rocketed by the rankings from 152 to quantity 5 on this planet this 12 months and referred to 2019 as her “Cinderella story”, was billed because the top-seed in Auckland. However she has been pressured out by “ongoing knee issues”, event organisers mentioned in a quick assertion with no point out on whether or not her begin within the Australian Open was additionally in jeopardy.

Andreescu gained three prestigious titles this 12 months — Indian Wells, Toronto and on the US Open — earlier than her season was reduce quick by harm.

She spent almost seven weeks off the court docket after her knee gave approach in the course of the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in early November, however instructed reporters earlier this month she didn’t want surgical procedure and was “just trying to rehab as much as possible and stay as positive as I can.”

Serena Williams will now turn into the highest seed within the Auckland event which begins on January 6.