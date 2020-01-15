Biden Asks Advisors How Much Longer He Has To Pretend To Be Confused And Doddering To Avoid Criticism

DES MOINES, IA—Chopping off his chief strategist halfway by means of a each day assembly to specific his unwillingness to proceed the deception for much longer, former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly requested advisors Wednesday how for much longer he has to undergo the routine of performing confused and doddering with a view to keep away from criticism. “Please, guys, I’m so tired of putting on this whole song-and-dance of stumbling over my words at every public appearance and painfully wincing so it seems like I’ve completely forgotten a foreign leader’s name,” stated the presumptive frontrunner, taking a look at every considered one of his advisors with clear, considerate eye contact, whereas stressing that though his constant lead in polling confirmed the technique had labored spectacularly to protect him from any critique of his report, he additionally longed to drop this “entire frail-old-man act” and communicate to audiences in full sentences that allowed him to robustly articulate his imaginative and prescient for restoring America’s soul. “Just give me a date when I can start fully enunciating my words in TV spots. That’s all. Obviously, I can keep doing the simple stuff like biting my wife’s finger or challenging audience members to push-up contests seemingly out of nowhere. I know you think that’s helpful. I get that it would sink me in the polls if I were held accountable for past statements and actions, but frankly it’s just exhausting to be constantly acting this mentally confused when I know I can be so much stronger out there.” At press time, Biden was begging his advisors to not less than by no means once more make him punch himself halfway by means of a debate to offer the looks of his eye filling up with blood.