January 2, 2020 | four:40pm

Joe Biden hauled in $22.7 million in the course of the remaining three months of 2019, greater than he raised within the third quarter however lower than Democratic presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders – and dramatically lower than President Trump.

“I’m excited to share that we raised $22.7 million this last quarter – our biggest quarter so far this campaign! Thank you to everyone who chipped in what you could – your support means the world to me. You truly are the heart of our campaign,” he wrote on Twitter Thursday in a put up that included a video of him and his spouse, Jill, thanking supporters.

“We had a great quarter, and we’re going to expect another one next time,” the previous vice chairman mentioned.

Biden’s fourth quarter was his finest take up to now — he raised $21.5 million within the second quarter and $15.2 million within the third.

But it surely’s far under Sanders’ fourth quarter whole of $34.5 million and simply barely lower than Buttigieg’s $24.7 haul from October to December.

The Trump marketing campaign raised $46 million within the fourth quarter.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) took in $three.four million throughout that three-month span.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has but to reveal her fundraising totals for the quarter.

Candidates have till Jan. 31 to file with the Federal Election Fee.