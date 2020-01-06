Bieber, new cereal, spell big week for Tim Hortons

Outdated lids, new cereal — it’s a giant week at Tim Hortons.

Just a few days in the past, there was a frenzy over Justin Bieber’s grievance concerning the new espresso cup lids on the iconic Canadian fast-food chain.

The plastic lids of outdated, though identified to leak, have been changed a few yr in the past with a greater, biodegradable plastic lid.

Not all Tim Horton’s followers have been blissful concerning the change.

Bieber posted his distaste for the brand new cup lids on Instagram, even operating somewhat response ballot that confirmed 70% of his followers agreed with him — no small factor, contemplating that the Stratford, Ont., native has greater than 120 million followers on social media.

The excellent news is that somebody at a current Leafs’ sport gave Bieber a bunch of outdated lids as a present.

The higher information is that entrepreneurial spirits in our province are attempting to promote their outdated Tim Horton’s cup lids on Kijiji, eBay and different on-line boards.

One entire sleeve of lids, nonetheless in its plastic wrap, is on supply on eBay for $1500. The lids in these advertisements are described variously as “antique,” “vintage,” “retro” and “authentic.” If there’s a extra particular instance of the Canadian sense of humour than this, we haven’t seen it.



A sleeve of outdated Tim Hortons espresso cup lids was promoting on eBay for $1,500.

One assumes the outdated Timmie’s plastic lids will now floor in all places — as decor gadgets, trend and jewellery statements or in artwork installations.

Tim Horton’s tweeted Bieber, inviting him to affix the crew that’s working to additional develop the brand new espresso cup lids.

Bieber and Timmies may very well be an actual assembly of the minds. On Monday, Tim Hortons and Publish Meals Canada introduced that two new cereals impressed by Timbits might be popping out early in 2020.

The breakfast/snack meals are Publish Timbits Chocolate Glazed Cereal and Publish Timbits Birthday Cake Cereal — each billed as crispy and crunchy.

(Alas, there aren’t any precise crumbs of Timbits within the cereal, which is what you’d hope. However nonetheless.)

The dietary info for these new cereals suggests they’re simply as nutritious and wholesome a breakfast alternative as a few Timbits, give or take, though the added milk concerned in cereal in all probability improves the panorama considerably.

You possibly can determine it out: Publish Meals Canada are the proud purveyors of such cereals as Shreddies, Honeycomb, Sugar Crisp, Alpha-Bits, Shredded Wheat, Nice Grains and Honey Bunches of Oats.

In an ideal Canadian world, Bieber’s upcoming album — Perpetually, or Yummy, or no matter it’s going to be referred to as — may very well be the prize in your field of Timbits cereal.

It might occur, folks.