“Big Admirer Of Deepika Padukone, Condemn Trolls”: Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo slammed trolls for derogatory remarks about Deepika Padukone.

Durg, Chhattisgarh:

Union minister and BJP chief Babul Supriyo on Tuesday mentioned Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone assembly a particular group of scholars at Jawaharlal Nehru College and “ignoring” others within the midst of promotion of her movie “Chhapaak”, has not gone down properly with some folks.

Mr Supriyo mentioned some members of the group the actor had met with have now been named as accused.

Responding to a question on Deepika Padukone getting trolled on social media, he mentioned, “I am a big admirer of Deepika Padukone. I even named my younger daughter Naina after her character in her film ‘Yeh Jawani hai Deewani’.”

“if anyone abuses or uses harsh words (against her on the issue), I will condemn them. The use of any kind of abusive words at any forum should not be done,” he mentioned.

Addressing reporters, the BJP chief additionally slammed trolls for making derogatory remarks towards the actor over her go to.

Deepika Padukone had visited JNU on January 7 to precise solidarity with college students who have been attacked by masked mob.

Addressing a press convention in assist of the Citizenship (Modification) Act in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, Babul Supriyo additionally accused Opposition events of spreading a “false propaganda” concerning the new legislation.

Reiterating the social gathering line on the brand new citizenship legislation, Babul Supriyo mentioned the laws is just not aimed toward snatching away citizenship of individuals within the nation.

He mentioned Opposition events just like the TMC, the Congress and the Left are spreading “falsehood” over the CAA for political causes.