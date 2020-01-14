By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Large Ben won’t bong for Brexit as a result of MPs have determined the patriotic chimes weren’t value £500,000.

The marketing campaign for the bell to ring at 11pm on January 31 – Brexit day – had been spearheaded by Tory MP Mark Francois.

However a Home of Commons Fee yesterday dismissed the proposal after MPs had been knowledgeable that prices had soared to half 1,000,000 from an unique estimate of £120,000.

This was as a result of the non permanent flooring which had been put in place to strike the 13-ton bell had already been eliminated and would must be re-installed.

One supply instructed The Telegraph: ‘Nobody within the assembly thought it was value spending £500,000 on having Large Ben strike the hour on one event.

‘When you think about what else that cash could possibly be spent on, it’s totally laborious to make an argument in favour of it.’

However Mr Francois didn’t share that view, saying to the paper: ‘What was the price of it chiming on New Yr’s Eve? What was the price of it chiming on Remembrance Sunday?

‘I’ve already supplied to go up Large Ben myself, ably assisted by Invoice Money, to ring the bell myself to economize.

‘If all else fails, the BBC will need to have a recording of Large Ben chiming they may play at 11pm without charge by any means to taxpayers.’

Mr Francois stated: ‘What was the price of it chiming on New Yr’s Eve? What was the price of it chiming on Remembrance Sunday? I’ve already supplied to go up Large Ben myself, ably assisted by Invoice Money, to ring the bell myself to economize. If all else fails, the BBC will need to have a recording of Large Ben chiming they may play at 11pm without charge by any means to taxpayers’

Brexit Celebration chief Nigel Farage had deliberate to host a lavish get together in Parliament Sq. to look at Large Ben’s bongs on January 31 ring out.

Ten thousand Depart supporters had been anticipated to attend however it’s now unclear how the Fee’s resolution will have an effect on the plans.

The Elizabeth Tower has been present process renovations and the ringing of Large Ben has been prohibited since 2017 to guard the employees’ listening to, besides on the particular events to which Mr Francois referred.