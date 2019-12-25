Big Black Bassist Dave Riley Dead At 59

Dave Riley, bassist for the punk band Large Black, has died at 59. In a social media publish, his accomplice confirmed the information, saying that he handed away shortly after being recognized with throat most cancers.

Riley joined Large Black in 1985 as its substitute bassist alongside Steve Albini and Santiago Durango. He would go on to play on their two full-length albums, 1986 's Atomizer and 1987 's Songs About Fucking , in addition to their Headache EP and a handful of seven ″ singles.

After Large Black broke up, Riley suffered a stroke within the early ’90 s that impacted his mobility. “Dave never let his disabilities get in the way of what he wanted to do in life,” his accomplice wrote in a social media publish. “He created music, wrote, traveled, ran an online store and helped take care of the cats in our rescue-cat sanctuary. In 2015 we retired to a small ranch in the hills of southern Arizona. “