Big blow to Airtel, Vodafone Idea as SC rejects plea for relief on government dues

India’s high court docket has rejected petitions by cell operators together with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Concept in search of a evaluation of its order late final yr that they have to pay the majority of almost $13 billion in dues to the federal government.

The Supreme Courtroom in October 2019 upheld a long-standing demand by the nation’s telecoms division that wi-fi carriers pay 920 billion rupees ($12.98 billion) in overdue levies and curiosity.

Supreme Courtroom of India, New Delhi.IANS

The court docket’s rejection on Thursday of petitions in search of a evaluation of that order, filed by Bharti, Vodafone Concept and the now-defunct Tata Teleservices, is probably going so as to add to the monetary woes of India’s telecoms sector, which has been badly bruised by a value struggle.

It may additionally threaten the survival of Vodafone Concept, a mix of Britain’s Vodafone Group Plc and native Concept Mobile.

Guardian Vodafone Group has beforehand mentioned the state of affairs was “critical” after India’s greatest service by customers was saddled with about $three.9 billion in recent funds due.

Bharti Airtel, which should pay roughly $three billion underneath the ruling, has beforehand mentioned the court docket order casts a lot doubt on “its ability to continue as a going concern”.

On Thursday, Bharti mentioned it was dissatisfied with the Supreme Courtroom’s choice and that it could consider submitting one other petition.

A rickshaw puller speaks on his cell phone as he waits for purchasers in entrance of commercial billboards belonging to telecom firms.

“The industry continues to face severe financial stress and the outcome could further erode the viability of the sector as a whole,” Bharti mentioned in an announcement.

Vodafone Concept didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

The native telecoms business foyer group mentioned the sector was already taxed at what had been among the many highest charges globally.

“The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the review petition is the last straw in contributing to financial distress and it remains to be seen whether the industry will be able to recover from this setback,” the Mobile Operators Affiliation of India mentioned in an announcement.

Shares in Bharti Airtel closed 1.three p.c increased whereas Vodafone Concept ended flat, broadly in step with a flat Mumbai market that edged up zero.1 p.c.