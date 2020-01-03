Big Boss 13 3rd January 2020: Asim Riaz Becomes Emotional as Arti Singh Consoles Him After their Argument, Exclusive Video Revealed!

Massive Boss 13 is highlighted solely due to arguments and fights. Each contestant will get concerned in fights. These fights are pointless for no purpose. The contestants are skilled in blowing a small subject into an enormous one.

One such incident occurred in yesterday’s episode the place Arti Singh and Asim Riaz have been concerned in an argument. Each of them have been shouting on the prime of their voices to show their level. An unseen dekha video has surfaced on the web the place we are able to see how Arti is seen consoling Asim. They have been sitting in the lounge and have been brushing variations.

Variations broke out when Siddharth taunted Asim as a ‘cry baby’ through the ongoing job. Asim saved quiet for some-time however after someday, he couldn’t take it and gave it again to Siddharth. All the opposite contestants are fed up of their fixed banter, so Arti needed to take a step forward to make them quiet. The main target general shifted on Arti and Asim as they each engaged in a disagreement, the place Arti’s fundamental motive was to cease them from combating and abusing one another.

Asim who’s presently on radar for being aggressive and consistently concerned in fights. He was additionally bashed by host Salman Khan for his habits. Within the video, Arti is seen consoling Asim. She is telling him to manage himself and never react if anybody provokes him. He’s a powerful contender and will fundamental a very good conduct in the home. She additionally mentions that his impolite and aggressive actions gained’t be preferred by his household. Asim, the place in is seen crying and is complaining that individuals simply discover his habits and don’t point out about different housemates’ habits.

Arti tells him that host Salman Khan desires all of the contestants to deal with it as a day’s work and transfer ahead. Don’t hold any grudges for a similar. It’s good to see that Arti being a smart individual on this case, got here up and sorted out the variations. Comply with Massive Boss 13 on Colors to get extra updates.