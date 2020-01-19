Big Boss 13: Mahira Sharma broke up with an Ex-contestant before entering The BB13 House!

Large Boss 13 has been within the information for probably the most weird info. What retains it going is that the information by no means stops. It appears like each contestant has an agenda to get by means of the sport maintaining their private life miles aside. On this case little birds have heard that mannequin and actress Mahira Sharma, who has crammed the information together with her rising closeness with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra, she broke up together with her boyfriend reportedly earlier than getting into the home.

Mahira was in a relationship with ex-contestant Manu Punjabi, Large Boss 10 fame. They started courting round two months publish Manu’s exit from the Large Boss home. This was by no means within the information emphatically that the 2 had been in a relationship. Earlier than this relationship Manu was engaged to Piku and Mahira was courting TV actor Abhishek Sharma.

Mahira has been entering into Paras’s private house and vice versa whereas in the home. This isn’t taking place properly with Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri. She has made her displeasure very evident.

The widespread issue right here is that Mahira’s mom too isn’t happy with the rising closeness between Mahira and Paras particularly in regards to the latter kissing her daughter. Throughout household week, when she bought an opportunity to fulfill her daughter she made positive that she conveyed this message.