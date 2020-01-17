Big Boss 13: “My Daughter Lost a Lot of Work in Her Career Due to Himanshi” Shehnaz’s Father Snubs Himanshi and Her Claims of Innocence!

This week set in with a spin of emotional turmoil because the contestants locked within the Huge Boss home for the final three months lastly met their relations. In tonight’s episode precap we noticed Shehnaaz Gill’s father enter the home. Within the trailer it’s seen that he makes her swear on him that she won’t have a romantic relationship with Sidharth Shukla. This despatched ripples throughout the nation however to right this error, Shenaaz’s father went reside final night time.

Gill’s father went on to right that he made no such assertion whereby his daughter must swear towards a relationship with Sidharth however slightly it was a swear that she would not hit herself. Throughout this reside video he went on to make a touch upon Himanshi Khurana, a former Huge Boss 13 contestant.

Himanshi Shehnaz Struggle: An issue that sees no finish

It’s broadly identified that Shenaaz and Himanshi had an ongoing controversy which each of them carried into the home. Shehnaaz’s father revealed some information in regards to the battle between Himanshi and Shehnaaz. He says that due to their controversy Shehnaaz misplaced out on quite a lot of work. Many famend administrators and producers needed to work with Shehnaaz however due to the bitter controversy surrounding her they backed out.



He continued by saying that the buck didn’t cease right here. At any time when Shehnaaz used to make use of her social media for any objective she was meted out with a ton of adverse feedback. Himanshi’s followers used to write down essentially the most weird and adverse remarks on Shehnaaz. If there was anybody else within the place of his daughter then they’d have introduced an finish to their lives.

Was Shehnaz’s Father in Bringing this Up Now?

There isn’t any doubt that Shehnaaz is a robust contender for the trophy this season however washing such soiled linen in public isn’t justifiable. Since Shehnaaz and Himanshi’s controversy was all around the media and other people know the intricacies it will be higher for each events to apologize and produce an finish to this. Shehnaaz’s father ought to have left it at that as a substitute of including extra gas to fireside.