Big Boss 13: Shehnaz stopped getting work because of Himanshi, father claims

Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz Gill

The tiff between Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t appear to be dying down any time quickly. A brand new flip has come to the controversy because the latter’s father has spilt some startling issues.

The detest between the 2 will not be hidden from anybody. Shehnaaz has been fairly a never-fading scorching subject in Bigg Boss 13. This time, as her father Santok Singh obtained concerned between the 2, he revealed that put up the spat between his daughter and Himanshi, the previous had tried suicide.

In keeping with studies, he added that Shehnaaz was in a poor way of thinking as a result of which she misplaced scores of initiatives. Individuals who even wished to work along with her thought of rethinking because of the controversy.

Santok blames Himanshi for Shehnaaz’s profession downfall

Santok went on responsible Himanshi for his daughter’s profession downfall. He mentioned that her whole profession was completed.

Instagram

Of late, Shehnaaz, who calls herself ‘Punjab ki Katrina’, has been garnering plenty of media consideration for her escalating closeness to Siddharth Shukla. Whereas she appears to be in a greater place now, her father disclosed that the actress was getting hate mails, damaging feedback and messages on social media.

“The entire Punjab Industry has boycotted Shehnaaz and used to hate her,” he was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Himanshi addresses Santok’s feedback

As a way to make clear issues from her aspect and apologizing if such issues occurred to Shehnaaz, Himanshi issued an announcement on Twitter. The tweet, in Hindi, translated to: “I apologise if your daughter has attempted suicide because of me. But you should also make your daughter understand that she should not indulge in controversies and then get affected by them. Your daughter has earlier also said in an interview in Canada that she is not getting work because of all the controversies. She should also think twice before giving interviews.”

Twitter

Each the folks have earned a reputation within the Punjabi business. Tracing the difficulty again to the place it began between the 2 doesn’t appear to be straightforward. However studies state that it occurred after Shehnaaz expressed her dislike for Himanshi after which launched a track on social media. The latter too hit again with full energy and issues went uncontrolled.