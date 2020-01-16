Big Boss 13 Vishal Madhurima Fight: Feeding Violence To Millions of Viewers, Is It A reality show or house of violence?

The present season of Huge Boss has been within the limelight for some time now could or not it’s Sidharth Shukla and Asim’s rage in direction of each other or Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s violence in direction of each other. The season doesn’t stop to shock us at any given level. If we undergo the stream of no matter occurred over the past twelve seasons, there’s a sample that’s fixed. Anybody indulging in bodily violence was proven the door. There have been no second possibilities concerned as and when the act of violence occurred.



However this season appears to be an exception to some of the fixed guidelines of Huge Boss; violence just isn’t given the punishment that it must be served. As a substitute the contestants are left with meager warnings and serve the momentum of a mere two week direct nomination process. Totally different from each different season, the heated arguments and violence doesn’t quantity to any drastic punishments.

Let the violence start…

Sidharth Shukla may be a raging sensation and a favourite contestant however his aggression precedes him. Many instances throughout duties he has been violent with Asim Riaz. There have been instances when he has pushes him however he was solely given the fundamental two week nomination process. We noticed Sidharth tear Arhaan Khan’s shirt and Rashami Desai throwing tea on Sidharth and flinging a cup on him. This all amounted to no deserving punishment. Over the past week we now have seen Shenaaz Gill slapping Sidharth repeatedly and even throwing slippers on him. The actor has in reply to those actions pinned him to the bottom and warned him about her habits. That’s not all Mahira Sharma has even slapped Paras Chhabrra in anger and he even warned her about being bodily violent with him.

Vishal and Madhu’s Mysterious Love Story!

The 2 who take the cake are Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. We aren’t any strangers to their violent and poisonous relationship. Nor are they ashamed to parade it on nationwide tv. Final week on being always poked by Vishal, Madhurima threw her slipper on him. This didn’t go nicely and Vishal even went to Huge Boss about this. Additional which they have been even requested whether or not if this isn’t a private matter then they need to determine if they will reside in the identical home or not. Their choice was affirmative they usually continued to reside there. This week noticed one more bout of their disastrous relationship.



Madhurima teases him by calling him ‘behenji’ and this irks the person. Because of which he begins to throw water on her always. This continues and they’re even warned by Huge Boss to not do the identical. Vishal constantly threw water on her and name it a match of rage or simply plain violent habits, Madhurima smacks his butt with a frying pan.

Bigg Boss 13 – Nurturing Gender Bias – Is that this equality?

As a lady when the person assaults us we should always take a stand however in a society the place we as girls demand equality then the matter of taking a stand needs to be reciprocated. Madhurima was proved by water however she ought to have replied in the identical observe. It was clearly not proper for her to hit Vishal with a pan. As a human he too will get damage and bodily violence just isn’t one thing anybody signed up for. Vishal was non-violent and simply threw water however get hit by Madhurima is totally unsuitable. Tuli’s aggressive habits didn’t go nicely with a lot of the housemates not with the viewers. There was a buzz that as a result of her aggressive habits this week may very well be the top of Tuli’s journey in Huge Boss.