Big Boss 13 Vote: Who is the Biggest Villain of Big Boss 13? Vote Now!

We enter the sixteenth week of Massive Boss 13, probably the most talked about seasons within the historical past of Massive Boss with the best TRP for over fifteen weeks. This season has had all of it, twists and turns, ups and downs, fights and love angles and naturally a great deal of aggression. From utilizing the phrase ‘jealous’ to ‘chela’, the viewers have gotten to see each emotion on a platter. This plethora of emotions that the viewers has felt as they had been left with no alternative however to decide on their hero or favourite contestant however one other character performs an important function on this story… the villain. Everybody has their very own opinion of the identical however our high villain will enable you to resonate and share mutual emotions.

Asim Riaz

How can we not start with individuals’s favourite Asim Riaz. Over the past three months he has grown and shot previous the recognition charts. He was a mellow individual however as quickly as his fallout with Sidharth Shukla he roared like by no means earlier than. Asim is trending on Twitter for his attractiveness and the stand he takes for ladies however transfer previous these two facets and you will note a baby determined for consideration.

Aise Matlab Kaise?

He has poked his nostril in issues that weren’t even his, to begin with the massive ‘Aise matlab kaise’ battle that shook all the home in addition to out tv display screen, between Rashami Desai and Sidharth was not Asim’s concern however he needed to painting that he took a stand for ladies. Rashami was succesful sufficient to lift her voice and boy did we hear his voice! He went on to instigate an already aggressive Sidharth in order that he might say one thing controversial and Asim might drag it on. He made it some extent to fill Rashami’s ears always in order that the battle can be extended. This was pointless and a matter of getting sufficient footage. His angle in the direction of individuals is demeaning.



He refused to work throughout Shehnaaz Gill’s captaincy claiming that he was injured and couldn’t bend however carrying a dumbbell is totally superb for an injured hand. He claims to be motivating the youth of the nation by understanding regardless of being damage however the query that arises is that doing family chores isn’t as motivating appropriately or is it not glamorous as he desires to portrayed as? Asim didn’t even spare the cameramen who battle all the day scanning via footage to create an episode, that very episode that makes him who he’s at this time.

Sympathy King or Sincere Display Area?

He abused them and spoke utter nonsense which exhibits who he actually is. He makes an entry in each battle that includes Shukla as he’s nicely conscious that he shall be seen on display screen. After final week’s Weekend ka Vaar the place Salman Khan advised him to maintain a distance from Siddharth there was no signal of Asim on display screen. Apart from shouting and yelling there appears to be nothing extra to him. He was even reminded that he might exercise as soon as he will get out as a result of the viewers doesn’t wish to see his train regime however extra of him doing one thing entertaining.

Asim Riaz may presently be the most well-liked determine on tv and will get away along with his aggression as a result of he rose out of nowhere over the last three month however that doesn’t take away the truth that he is filled with himself, downright aggressive and leeches onto a outstanding determine to get the required consideration.

Who’s the Bigg Boss 13 villain? Vote Now!