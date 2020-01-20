‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8 premiere date announced

Canada’s favorite actuality TV present is returning with an enormous two-night premiere in March.

Huge Brother Canada Season eight will premiere on Wednesday, March four at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, March 5 at eight p.m. ET/PT, adopted by the dramatic fallout on Sunday, March eight at eight p.m. ET/PT.

The sequence will air 3 times every week with host Arisa Cox returning to welcome a brand new forged of houseguests.

The eight version of BBCAN, which airs on World, guarantees to be a “supersized” season.

“Big Brother Canada is not just one of the biggest shows on Canadian TV – it’s an award-winning leader in producing 360-degree content that seamlessly engages viewers and clients on all platforms,” mentioned Troy Reeb, EVP Broadcast Networks, Corus Leisure. “As we embark on our eighth season of the hit reality series on Global, we’ve created a supersized edition of the franchise to give audiences even bigger thrills, while offering more integrated sales and content opportunities for clients.”