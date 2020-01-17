ENTERTAINMENT News

Big Brother Day 2 Collection – Big Brother 2nd Day Box Office Collections | Mohanlal, Siddique

January 17, 2020
2 Min Read

Mohanlal starrer Large Brother was launched on 16th January 2020 has earned round eight crores on its first day in Kerala. The movie earned round 12 Cr total on its first day. Listed below are the second-day collections of Large Brother. Large Brother is predicted to earn 5 Cr on its second day. As it’s a Malayalam movie, the movie can get extra collections from Kerala.

The movie collected a complete of round 23 Cr worldwide. In keeping with collections, we are able to say that the movie is a blockbuster. The movie is predicted to choose up this weekend and might earn 50 Cr.

Big Brother

Large Brother is a Malayalam language movie written and directed by Siddique below the banner S Talkies, Shaman Worldwide, & Carnival Film Community. The movie stars Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Siddique in lead roles.

The title itself says that the movie is a few man who was sentenced to jail and what occurs is when he comes again from jail after 24 years and joins his household. Mohanlal will probably be seen as Satchidananda who comes throughout a drug vendor Edwin Moses and an IPS Vedantham.

Mohanlal’s earlier movie Ittymaani- Made in China has collected round 30.25 Cr on its full run. Mohanlal’s subsequent movie will probably be Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which will probably be a historic interval movie directed by Priyadarshan.

Large Brother is predicted to earn more cash with a weekend forward. Additionally, there are not any different massive releases in Malayalam so, this issue also can assist the movie unit to make collections higher.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment