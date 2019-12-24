Big E Didn’t Appreciate Being Replaced By Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens stuffed in for Huge E for a few weeks earlier than he turned heel. Huge O led The New Day to the ring, however it solely lasted a few episodes.

In the course of the current episode of The New Day: Really feel The Energy Huge E opened up about this storyline. He didn’t admire WWE changing him with Huge O. He felt disrespected, however he additionally knew that it wasn’t Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods’ name to interchange him.

“With the meniscus factor, after I’m within the hospital, I’m within the mattress. I simply completed my surgical procedure and I activate the TV and I do know [Kingston and Woods] should do what it’s important to do, however I see you two and there’s Huge O! There’s Kevin Owens doing my intro that I got here up with and doing my tag transfer with you. “So I get it and I’ve to suck it up and be a person and snicker it off, however it appears like a slap within the face to see somebody in your place simply doing all your stuff. I felt disrespected. And, I don’t know. Clearly, it wasn’t an thought you guys got here up with, so there was no problem with you. However simply from that bigger image, simply that you simply’re alone in a hospital room – you’ll be able to have household there and no matter, however I used to be alone and I used to be there, however the whole lot goes on with out you, and also you simply transfer on, and does anybody care? Does it even matter?” Huge E added, “and you feel very alone in the situation.”

Kevin Owens turned heel for a short while as a result of WWE was in a bind. They wanted somebody to work as a heel in opposition to Kofi Kingston and so they didn’t have Daniel Bryan out there to them after WrestleMania.

Lots of people noticed Owens’ heel flip coming and that included Huge E. Now he can look again and be pleased that’s one storyline that they left behind them.

